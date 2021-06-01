FAIRFAX — BFA Fairfax softball hosted Thetford for a first-round, play-down match-up, earning a 15-0 victory.
“That was probably the best game we’ve played yet. Offensively, we really showed what we can do, and Taylor (Mitchell) was throwing really great tonight,” said Bullets’ catcher Sarah Coloney.
Mitchell opened what would end up being a nearly perfect night in the circle with three consecutive strikeouts, and the Bullets repaid her with three runs to close out the inning.
Fairfax was held to just two runs in the second inning but ran away with the game over the next two innings. Grace Coloney got the bats humming with a double to start the third, and Jacyee Douglas followed with her own double, sending both Coloney and Madison Murphy home. Douglas was later batted in by Britney Hamel.
In the fourth, the Bullets exploded for seven runs, this time with Ella Drury kicked things off with a single to send Sarah Coleman (running for Briana Start) and Grace Coloney home.
In the top of the fifth, all the Bullets needed was three outs to take the game, but Thetford didn’t go quietly, getting their only hit off of Mitchell all afternoon.
The runner on first decided to go for the steal, but Sarah Coloney lasered the ball to Madison Murphy at second, putting an end to the game.
“You have to be pleased with a win like this--15-0, a one hitter, a boatload of strikeouts, a one-hitter, and then ending the game on a bullet from our catcher to throw out the base runner. It was a complete package,” said Bullets’ coach Geri Witalec-Krupa. “If today is any indication, we’re putting all the pieces together at the right time. We’ll be looking forward to Friday.”
Taylor Mitchell earned the win in the circle throwing 5 innings, allowing 1 hit, and striking out 13. Thetford's McKayla Stanley: 4IP, 15R, 12H, 0Ks, 2BB.
Fairfax offense was led by Britney Hamel (3 hits, double, 3 RBI); Jaycee Douglas (2 hits, 2 RBI, 2 runs); Taylor Mitchell (2 hits, RBI, 2 runs); Bri Start (2 RBI); Grace Coloney (Double), and Ella Drury (2 RBI)
Fairfax (12-5), faces Green Mountain in quarterfinals Friday at 4:30.
