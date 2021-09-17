FAIRFAX - Jackson Wimette (goal) and Reece Decker (assist) combined to put Bellows Free Academy - Fairfax up by one goal early in the first half of the in-county contest as the Bullets boys varsity soccer team hosted the Richford Falcons on Friday afternoon.
Richford defenders kept the Bullets at bay until Matt Spiller's tenacity paid off. Spiller's first shot hit the crossbar, but he corralled the rebound, giving BFA Fairfax the 2-0 advantage thirty minutes into the first half.
Rowan Albee got a good look on a header late in the half, but the ball flew just wide of the Falcon's net.
An encouraging teammate could have gotten the 'quote of the night' when he said, "That was a good look. Your head's round, it's hard to square it up!" earning a laugh from the field and the benches.
Falcons' goalie Xavier Wood's fearless diving save held off a third Bullets' goal as the half waned.
Richford forced play into the Bullets' end in the last five minutes of the half but couldn't punch a ball into the net before the horn sounded.
Wood and BFA Fairfax goalie Brandon Gillian each made saves on well-placed shots immediately in the second half as both teams maneuvered to put the next goal on the board.
BFA Fairfax had several opportunities to extend their lead midway through the second half. Braden Mathieu finally succeeded in slipping a goal past Wood. Isaiah Burns notched the final goal with ten minutes remaining in the game, just skimming the ball beneath the crossbar and into Richford's net.
Richford had two good chances in the final minute, but the Bullets stifled the Falcons' attempts and maintained the shutout.
Bullets' coach Jake Hubbard complimented the effort and skill the Falcons exhibited on the field.
"Richford has a great team this year, and it's great to see how far Eric's (Bruch) got that group. Every year they are more and more competitive, and that team is no slouch. It was a good win," said Hubbard.
"Richford came out hot at the start of the second half, but the guys bounced back well, and we were rolling again. That's what winning is about. If you can take the adversity and beat it, you're going to come out with a win."
Senior Matt Spiller, who got the Bullets' scoring started on Friday, has enjoyed the team's chemistry.
"We're coming together as boys; we're not going to win every game, but at the end of the day, we're still a family. It's a great thing to have as a senior," said Spiller.
"It's great to have these young guys come up and to watch them develop further. There's something about it (being a senior)--you want to leave everything out there, help as much as you can, and be the best leader you can be."
The Falcons are in an intense portion of their schedule, playing several teams who will test their mettle.
Richford coach Eric Bruch, who brings years of experience to the field as both a coach and a player, understands team dynamic.
"We just need to come out harder; we did a much better job in the second half," said Bruch.
"I didn't say much at halftime; I let some of the team leaders have their say; sometimes, the peers can amp up everyone better than I can."
Goalie saves: BFA Fairfax goalie Brandon Gillian had four saves. Richford's Xavier Wood had 15.
Shots on goal: The Bullets put 21 shots on goal, and the Falcons put 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.