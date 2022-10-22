The BFA-Fairfax Bullets closed out their regular season with an 11-0 victory over Craftsbury Academy on Friday, Oct. 21.
Fairfax’s offense struck early and often, and their defense completely shut down all Chargers‘ attacks and limited them to only four shots for the entire match.
Fairfax goals were scored by, Ava Ardovino (4), Emma Spiller (2), Molly Dearborn (2), Raegan Decker (2), and Paige Cargill (1)
Fairfax keepers: Mikayla Tobey had one save, and Emma Spiller had two.
The Bullets end the regular season with a record of 13-1; the top team in the Mountain League, and are currently ranked No. 2 in division 3.
As the second seed, all of Fairfax’s playoff games will be played at home until the finals. Playoffs begin next Tuesday, Oct. 25, with the Vermont Principal's Association announcing the pairings and schedule by Monday.
