FAIRFAX — The BFA Fairfax Bullets defeated the Milton Yellow Jackets 47-28 in their second match-up of the season.
Fairfax had previously won against the Jackets on their home turf, and Bullets coach Lee Tourville saw big gains from the Milton squad.
“We played an improved team tonight,” he said. “Milton came out and worked really hard and made us work hard too. Our kids had to really step up tonight.”
The Bullets and the Yellow Jackets both came out with zone defenses, but Fairfax also dabbled with man-to-man throughout the match. Although Milton furiously guarded the paint, Fairfax was able to get great looks inside
“Our guards were finding our bigs today and we’re thrilled with that,” said Tourville. “That then gives us the opportunity for some outside shots as well.”
One of the players dominating the inside game for Fairfax was Hazel Albee. She scored nearly all of her 14 points in the key, or on shots she earned from the free throw line after getting scrappy in the paint.
“Once our team figured out how to get something going that worked for us [against their zone]; we did it over and over,” Albee said. “We wanted to keep pushing the pace.”
Albee had five steals, five rebounds, and at least two blocks on the night as well.
“Hazel fills up the stat line every game; she works hard and wants to play some basketball and I’m proud of her,” Tourville said.
With the inside game established, Paige Superneau was able to go to work on the outside. She hit two 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 15 points, seven of which were scored in the third quarter after teammate Jaycee Douglas was injured and had to leave the match.
Mallorie Chalmers led the charge for the Jackets with 12 points, while Gabby Wooten and and Emma Philbrook each added seven. The Milton squad had an especially strong third quarter during which they outscored Fairfax 14-12.
Fairfax plays next away at Richford on Friday. Milton will face Winooski at home the same night.