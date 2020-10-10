SWANTON — Saturday's in-county contest between the MVU Thunderbirds and the BFA Fairfax Bullets saw both teams leave the first half scoreless.
The Bullets would make several strategic changes at the half and quickly jump ahead 2-0 early in the second.
"My forwards brought it to my attention that we were leaving one of MVU's players open in the middle, defensively. We had no opportunity out front because we were basically outnumbered," said BFA coach Jojo Lynch.
"We talked about a team shift versus just my forwards shifting, and they made the shift then and there at half time, and that helped us lock it in and get the opportunities we had."
When the final buzzer sounded, it was the Bullets who secured the 3-0 shutout.
MVU had two excellent opportunities to score on corner kicks from Ava Hubbard.
Both times, Fairfax was able to deflect the ball just as it was about to cross into the net.
"This was a challenging game for us, and I'm glad things came out the way they did," said Lynch.
Bullet goals were scored by Paige Superneau, Reagan Decker, and Molly Wimette.
"Reagan has had a goal in every game we've played so far. She's been phenomenal at forward," said Lynch.
"Kali Wooster, our center back, also had an outstanding game today."
Wooster weighed in on the in-county contest.
"This team has been a rival for us. Last year we beat them here in double overtime," said Wooster.
"I think that motivated us, and we wanted this win. It pushed us to get better."
Like all the athletes who were able to take the field this fall, Wooster glowed with gratitude.
"I'm so happy! I was worried we wouldn't play."
Paige Superneau's second-half goal broke the game open for the Bullets.
"At some point, someone was going to make a mistake, and the ball was going to come right through the mouth of the goal," said Superneau. "I was just going to make sure I was there on time."
Saturday's game was MVU's senior game. MVU assistant coach Jenn Senesac shared her thoughts on the girls.
"We've got a very good group of seniors, and they make a big difference for us on the field. It was nice to see them all start together today together," said Senesac.
"It's going to be hard to replace Madison Conley in goal, and Cassie Wilkin is a big part of our defense.
"We've had some of these girls for four years, and they've had a long journey to get here.
"We're moving in the right direction as a team, and they're a big part of that. We're really going to miss them next year."
