The BFA-Fairfax Bullets girls' varsity basketball team earned a 58-37 win over the Winooski Spartans on Wednesday, Jan. 31. The Bullets held a 30-17 advantage at the half, which they nearly doubled to secure the win.
Scoring leaders: BFA-Fairfax was led by Forest Skillman with 24 points, Anna Villeneuve with 18, and Taylor Duquette with 11. Winooski was led by Ashlyn Parris with 13 points.
What's next: Fairfax hosts Williamstown on Thursday night which is Senior Night. Come out and help us celebrate our Seniors.
