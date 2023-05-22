Despite allowing two runs in the first inning, the BFA-Fairfax Bullets defeated the Danville Bears 4-3 on Monday, May 22.
Danville took a two-run lead in the top of the first, but the Bullets answered, plating two runs in the bottom of the inning. The Bullets took the lead in the sixth, but in the top of the seventh inning, the Bears, with two outs, scored one run and loaded the bases. Bullets' pitcher Dylan Sicard struck out the final batter on a 3-2 count to end the game.
Reagan Baumeister earned the win on the mound for the Bullets. Baumeister allowed two hits and two unearned runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out eight. Sicard threw two and a third innings in relief out of the bullpen. Sicard recorded the last seven outs to earn the save for BFA-Fairfax.
C. Calins took the loss for the bears, allowing three hits and three runs over three innings, striking out three.
Sicard led the Bullets in hits, going 2-for-2 at the plate. Tyan Sheehan, Gabe Nyland-Funke, James Benjamin, Reagan Baumeister, Dylan Sicard, and Braydon Gillilan each had hits.
