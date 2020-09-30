FAIRFAX — The 2020 football schedule, which was adjusted to reduce travel, has provided for some very interesting matchups, including Wednesday's 7v7 touch football game between BFA Fairfax/LU and BFA St. Albans.
The Bobwhites traveled to Fairfax for their first game of the unusual season. Fairfax had one game under their belts, a 25-20 loss to the DI Seawolves over the weekend.
It was all Fairfax/LU in Wednesday's contest; the Bullets rolling to a 29-0 win.
Fairfax/LU got things started early as lineman-turned-receiver, Kenny Salls, crossed the Bobwhites' endzone for a touchdown early in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Fairfax/LU continued to dominate the play, as Shaun Gibson, Teddy Munson, and Riley Green all came up with big catches from senior quarterback, Will Mlcuch.
The teams left the first half with Fairfax/LU holding the 6-0 lead.
In the 7v7 touch format, linemen play the first and third quarters, and skill players play the second and fourth.
The linemen took the field for the third, and once again, Fairfax/LU made a solid run for the Bobwhite endzone, settling for a field goal.
Ashton Longe received a well-thrown pass in the third, for a touchdown. The kick was good, and the Bullets' lead increased to 16-0.
The fourth quarter saw the Bobwhites threaten on a long pass to Cole Langlois, but Shaun Gibson deflected the ball and ended the drive.
Riley Greene was the next Bullet to get his hands on the football, nabbing a 25-yard pass and putting Fairfax/LU in scoring position.
Cooper Harvey tacked on the next touchdown for the Bullets, and brought the score to 22-0 in favor of the home team. The extra point was also good.
The final touchdown came at the hands of Teddy Munson, and Fairfax/LU walked away with the 29 point victory.
Lineman Kenny Salls has had a great start to the season, running for 108 yards against the Seawolves and scoring two touchdowns in as many games.
"I'm just glad to get back on the field with these guys," said Salls, "even if the game is different, it means everything to get out here. I look forward to this time of year."
When asked if he thinks folks have been surprised to see his running and catching prowess, Salls smiled.
"I'm pretty sure I've surprised some people. In practice, I've always messed around with it, but there's always been this joke about me having good hands on the team," said Salls.
Playing against a predominately DI schedule, the Bullets will face teams they never dreamed of competing against.
"It's pretty cool to get different competition and to get a win using a gameplay we've never played," said Salls.
"We've never played a spread offense or thrown the ball. We lost throwing to Otter Valley last year, so it's kind of nice to get pretty good at it this year."
BFA/LU Coach Craig Sleeman credited the win to his staff and players' hard work.
"This is their chance to enjoy themselves. We learned a lot from last week's game, and I think the kids grew," said Sleeman.
"Will did a good job; his reads were much better this week, and we appreciate Kenny's leadership on the line group.
"This was BFA St. Albans' first game, and it's tough coming into a game with no scrimmages," said Sleeman.
"I'm sure St. Albans will adjust. It's a different type of football."
Geoff Murray, BFA St. Albans head coach, is confident his team will bounce back.
"It's a learning experience. We had some miscues defensively, and we had a couple of chances to score in the first half and didn't punch it in," said Murray.
"We'll learn from it, and we'll be right back at it Friday night. It's all really new for everybody, and I thought our guys competed right to the end."