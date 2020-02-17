FAIRFAX — BFA Fairfax hosted Richford on Monday evening for an in-county contest that's become a tradition--the annual Pink Game.
"Since 2103, our communities have raised thousands of dollars for the UVM cancer center. We've all done an unbelievable work helping keep classmates, friends, and teammates healthy," said BFA Fairfax athletic director Geri Witalec-Krupa.
Witalec-Krupa also took a moment to congratulate Richford High School on the success of Elle Purrier, the record breaking runner from the small town school.
"We are small schools, but we have big opportunities," said Witalec-Krupa.
Ally Dearborn, a member of the BFA Fairfax cheer team sang the anthem to open the game. The student section, a sea of pink, roared to life as the players took the court.
Fairfax kicked the game off with a three pointer by Jaycee Douglas; a layup quickly gave the Bullets a 5-0 lead in the first minute of play.
The Bullets extended their lead through the first, rising 10-2 in the first four minutes.
Richford went on a run late in the first, scoring back to back baskets to bring the score to 10-6.
The Rockets fed the ball to Kamryn Boyce, who scored on a layup in traffic. That basket narrowed the score to 12-10 Fairfax at the end of the first quarter.
The teams took the floor for the second, Richford immediately tying the score on two free throws.
The Bullets tacked on two back to back baskets to extend their lead 16-12 within the first two minutes.
The teams traded baskets, Fairfax holding a steady lead through the second.
Taylor Duquette launched a deep three as the clock ran under a minute.
The teams left the first half, Fairfax ahead 30-18.
In the third quarter, the Bullets tacked on 10 and the Rockets 8; the fourth wasn't much different as the Bullets added another 10, and the Rockets 9.
As the final buzzer sounded, the Bullets celebrated the 50-35 victory.
BFA Fairfax was led by Jaycee Douglas with 12 points, Paige Superneau 11, and Faith Benjamin and Hazel Ablee both had 8.
Richford was led by Kamryn Boyce who had 17, Elizabeth Snider and Jordin Jacobs each had 5.