The Enosburg Hornets and the BFA-Fairfax Bullets split games during two opposite-ended games on Saturday, April 22. Both teams played hard each game, but the offensive dominance was there for the Bullets in the first game and the Hornets in the second, giving wins to the teams with the hot bats.
Game one was quickly taken over by the Bullets. Good offense and taking advantage of defensive mistakes gave them quick runs to start the game. The Hornets struggled to get the bats rolling and couldn't seem to get the momentum to swing their way. The Bullets pitching and defense ran smoothly, shutting down any small momentum swings that the Hornets could muster. The game ended 5-1 in the Bullets favor, with good offense driving their momentum from start to finish.
Game two was a mirror image of game one. The Hornets jumped quickly on the Bullets, batting around in the first inning. They kept the Bullets to one run in the first inning and kept that momentum throughout the rest of the game. Although the Bullets did show offensive pressure, they couldn’t keep up with the Hornet bats; the Hornets kept adding on insurance runs, with the game ending 14-7 in the their favor.