FAIRFAX — The BFA Fairfax girls varsity basketball team hosted Enosburg on Friday evening in a game that's become a Franklin County classic.The coaches, Lee Tourville of BFA Fairfax and Gary Geddes of Enosburg, who are good friends, always find a way to hold the matchup, even in a pandemic.
"I can definitely say that without fans, there just wasn’t the same atmosphere. The energy levels in these games just aren’t the same without the crowd," said Geddes.
Enosburg held a 23-14 point lead at the half, and while BFA Fairfax worked to chip away at the Hornets' lead in the third, the Hornets continued to find the hoop, extending their lead to 34-22.
"Tonight our defense played especially well in the first half, despite turning the ball over quite a few times which led to some easy Fairfax baskets," said Geddes.
Enosburg continued to lead the scoring in the final quarter, holding a 41-28 point advantage with five minutes on the clock. Fairfax continued to battle, but it was the Hornets who earned the 47-35 point win.....this time.
"We shot the ball pretty well throughout the game, made our easy looks, and rebounded the ball well," said Geddes.
Enosburg was led by Sophie Burns with 15 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals; Emily Adams had 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals; Emma Gervais and Allison Bowen each had 3 points. Megan Severance had 4, and Kayla Gervais, Lilly Robtoy, and Erin Diette each had 2 points. Michaela Chase had 1 point and 8 rebounds. Fairfax was led by Hazel Albee’s 12 points.
