ST. ALBANS — On January 4, the Comets will play their annual alumni game. Every year is special, but this year stands out.
The Comet hockey program is celebrating its 20th season, and there’s plenty to commemorate.
Danielle Roberts played for the Comets from 2004-2008, coming in for the program’s fifth season.
Roberts attributes some of the program’s success to the relationship between the Comets and the youth program.
“The Comets have such a presence in the youth hockey leagues, and that’s something that Coach Rouleau and Coach Cioffi have always instilled in us.”
The Saint Albans Skating Association (SASA) is full of former Comets who’ve returned to coach.
“We recognize that those skaters are future Comets,” said Roberts, “and putting that into little girls’ heads at an early age is so vital.”
“The coaches ensure that every Comet player learns that the little things are important; they learn about the commitment to excellence, and they learn that believing is important.”
Both Rouleau and Cioffi have been with the program since its inception.
“Their enthusiasm is so hard to match. I’m in my eighth season coaching, and I have moments where I get tired,” said Roberts, “but having role models like that are a huge motivation!”
During her years as a Comet, Roberts was part of three state titles. She was also part of the first loss in a championship in her junior year.
“I remember so much of my life from my time with Comet hockey,” said Roberts, smiling.
Roberts played collegiate hockey at Plattsburgh State and Castleton University.
After college, Roberts coached various teams, including assisting at Holy Cross in 2016.
“I don’t think I would have considered coaching at that level had it not been for different influences throughout hockey,” said Roberts.
Currently, Roberts is coaching the U14 SASA girls’ team and the U16 Vermont Shamrocks.
Melissa (Bocash) Viens, also known as “Bogie” was part of the founding Comet team; she went on to play women’s hockey at Norwich.
“It’s crazy how far girls’ hockey has come,” said Melissa. “When we started, we could barely get a locker room!”
In the early days, the SASA girls played U19 hockey on A and B teams. Some teams had eight-year-old girls playing against 19-year-olds.
“SASA was one of the first teams to have a girls’ U12 team, so we’d show up to rinks and play against girls who were so much older. They’d drive themselves to games and wear makeup,” said Melissa, chuckling.
Kristin Viens (2004-2008), who now coaches for the Comets, also got her start in those early SASA years.
“I was technically on a U10 team,” said Viens. “The older girls were laughing at us when we arrived at the rink, but we won the U19 championship.”
The dedicated coaches in the fledgling SASA girls’ program set the stage for the Comets tremendous success.
“There’s a culture in St. Albans that you give back in some capacity. We had a lot of people who invested in the early girls’ programs,” said Cioffi.
Cioffi and Rouleau continue to invite people to invest in the program, including former Comets.
“I’ve been to a lot of statewide meetings, and people ask me how we get our players to come back and coach,” said Cioffi, “and I tell them that we ask them!”
Cioffi got his start coaching thanks to Terry Lovelette.
“I can remember coming back from college, and Terry, who coached at UVM and helped Toby Ducolon with the boys, asked me if I wanted to coach the Bantams.”
“Now I enjoy watching former players coaching their own kids at the youth level,” said Cioffi. “The giving back is something that has made BFA athletics what they are today.”
Kristin began coaching at the youth and the high school level when she graduated from college.
“When I began coaching, the high school girls in the program remembered me as a player,” said Kristin, “and now the high school girls weren’t even born when I began coaching!”
All the investment has added up in Melissa’s mind as something more significant than a game.
“Jeff and Luke built a family, not just a program. When we get together at alumni games or for special events like the Skate Your Butt Off, we have Comets of all ages there, and we all have that connection,” said Melissa.
“You would have thought we’d all played four years of high school hockey together, and some of us were meeting each other for the first time that day.”
Kristin credits Rouleau and Cioffi for creating an atmosphere where players could build those bonds.
“We knew we were a family, and we were going to look out for each other. It’s something really special they produced,” said Kristin, “and we’ve had this Comet hockey family for twenty years.”
Even the best of families can benefit from the knowledge of those who’ve gone before them. Melissa, Kristin, and Danielle shared some of their thoughts about what they are grateful for with Comet hockey.
“The life lessons and values I learned while I was here made me the person I am today,” said Kristin. “We were held accountable and held to a certain standard, and I carried what I learned into adulthood.”
“Being part of Comet hockey instills in you the importance of giving back,” said Melissa, “and they do a great job of keeping the history alive. You walk in the locker room, and there are pictures of the very first team and teams past.”
“Now that I’m involved in the youth program, I’m also impressed with how dedicated Luke and Jeff are to the younger teams. Not every program has such a strong connection between the high school and the youth program,” said Melissa.
“We’re so grateful to have the strong ties we have through the programs,” said Melissa. “It makes you want to give back.”
“Comet hockey and the community itself breeds leaders,” said Roberts. “It takes a lot of heart, effort, and dedication to be a Comet hockey player. I always valued that I could be part of that.”
All three of the ladies played on state championship teams and learned what it took to compete at the highest level.
Kristin and Danielle, who played together for the Comets, remembered taking the ice after Michelle’s founding class graduated twelve players.
BFA had won the title all four years since girls’ hockey had been established in Vermont, and many felt it was time for someone else to win it all.
“Our class was small, and we were ranked fifth going into playoffs, but we won the state title that year,” said Kristin. “It was, from day one, that we believed we could do it.”
“It was the confidence, and the teaching of the game that these guys gave that gave us the power to believe we could win,” said Kristin.
Cioffi spoke of the past two decades with gratitude.
“I’m thankful for the support of the community and especially the players,” said Cioffi. “We’ve always said it’s the girls’ program, not ours. It’s about what they want and what they are going to strive for.
“We make adjustments from year to year and try to make the best team we can,” said Cioffi. “Even when we’ve thrown out some hairbrained ideas--like the torpedo--they’ve trusted us,”
Both Rouleau and Cioffi teach at BFA St. Albans and feel that has added to their experience with the players.
“The ability to share common experiences, both in and outside of hockey,” said Cioffi, “helped us build this family.”
“Whether our players have been here for four years or a week, we’re letting you know that they’re one of us, and we’re going to help you become a better hockey player and a better person.”