The BFA-Fairfax Bullets took an 11-4 loss to the Milton Yellow Jackets on Saturday, May 27. During the game, BFA-Fairfax senior Bryce Fontaine reached the 100-goal milestone, the first in the young program's history.
"This is our third year of playing varsity. It feels good to know I'll be the first one to have my name on the banner to reach 100 goals. It's nice to inspire the kids in the program," said Fontaine.
"My teammates and coaches have supported me the whole way and have wanted me to get this since we found out I was on pace for 100 goals. They've been pushing me in practice, having a good time, and keeping my spirits up."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.