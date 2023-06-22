BFA-Fairfax seniors Bryce Fontaine and Reagan Decker were named to the 2023 Hanover Lions "Byrne Cup" Twin State All-Star Lacrosse teams and will represent Vermont on Saturday, June 24, at Hanover High School in Hanover, NH.
Fontaine and Decker each reached the coveted 100-goal milestone this spring. Fontaine played for BFA-Fairfax and Decker, who attended BFA-Fairfax, played for the Milton Yellow Jackets.
This year marks the 30th all-star contest for the boys and the 27th for the girls. All athletes are graduated/graduating seniors who their respective coaches´ associations chose as outstanding players from their respective states of Vermont and New Hampshire.
The Games are sponsored by the Hanover Lions Club, and all net proceeds will go toward funding charities and programs the Lions support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.