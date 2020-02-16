BURLINGTON — Sophomore Ruthie Brueckner of MVU earned her first individual state title and fifth career title on Sunday at the Vermont Indoor Track State Championships at UVM's Gardner Collins Cage.
Brueckner finished first in DII and first overall in the 1500 meter race. She placed second in the 55 meter in Division II and sixth overall for New Englands. She will represent MVU and Vermont at New Englands.
Jarrett Beauregard, a freshman at MVU, will also be headed to New Englands. Beauregard placed 3rd for DII and 5th overall for New England’s in the long jump.
Stay tuned for more photos and stats!