SWANTON — Ruthie Brueckner represented Vermont at the New England Interscholastic XC Championships on Saturday, November 9th at Wickham Park in Manchester, Conn.
Brueckner, a sophomore who raced in Division II with MVU’s cross country team, finished 116th out of 263 runners with a time of 20:34.
The girls raced first on Saturday, and Brueckner, the solo MVU runner, started in a ‘box’ of girls who also came without a team. Runners who come with teams each get a ‘box’ for their team.
“I was as prepared as I could be, but I missed my team, especially at the race,” said Brueckner. “Hopefully, we can all get there some time.”
Thankfully, there were other runners present from the Green Mountain State.
“I started next to U32’s runners, which was nice,” said Brueckner. “They have a girl whose times are right ahead of mine. I was glad to start next to her, and I knew I could pace off of her.”
The course, a mix of forest and field, began in a wide area.
“You had to throw elbows in the beginning just to get through the crowd,” said Brueckner. “There were 263 girls all trying to get to the same trail as it narrowed.”
Brueckner, who raced at New Englands for track and field last spring, had some experience. She also came down a day early with her mom Shelley and her sister Anna to walk the course.
“There were fewer hills than the course at Thetford, where we ran states, but it was still a hilly course,” explained Brueckner.
The girls started fast, according to Brueckner, sprinting in the 36-degree temps in shorts and tank tops.
Brueckner, who’s worked hard at pacing herself this season, felt the pressure of the crowd.
“I probably ran too fast for the first mile and a half,” said Brueckner. “I was ahead of girls who are usually ahead of me, and they passed me later in the race.”
Racing in the crowded conditions required a shift in strategy.
“It was very different than the races here in Vermont,” explained Brueckner. “There were so many runners, and you almost had to start fast so you wouldn’t get boxed in.”
When the race was over, Brueckner finished the 5K with her second-best time of the year. She ran her best time, a 20:26, at Hard’ack, a relatively flat course.
“I wanted a PR at New Englands, but you can’t have a PR every race,” said Brueckner. “I was glad to see that I could get the time I got on a course with hills.”
Brueckner was grateful for the opportunity to make it to New Englands early in her high school career, and she’s already thinking about what she’d like to do to improve her race.
“I’ll try to focus more rather than let the nerves get to me,” said Brueckner. “I’d work to keep a steady pace to make my way up through the crowd rather than getting passed later on. I needed that learning experience because if I go again, it will help.”
The chance to run with elite competitors from all over New England is a rarity, and Brueckner appreciated the athleticism of the girls around her.
“I could see there was a much higher level of competition outside of Vermont,” said Brueckner. “Every time you go to New Englands you realize that even more. It’s inspiring.”
Brueckner, a young woman of faith, did bring her pre-race routine with her to New Englands.
“I pray before I race and give the race to God,’ said Brueckner. “That helps to calm my nerves. I do run better when I’m a little nervous because I have more adrenaline.”
“I usually separate from my team right before the race and go through the race in my head, and then I’ll go back with the team.”
She also brought some wise advice from her MVU coaches Kevin Flint and Jody Medor, and from Richford’s coach Richard Flint.
“My coaches encouraged me to push myself and to set my goals higher than I thought I could do,” said Brueckner. “I’d like to thank my coaches, my team, my parents, and my sister Anna for their support me this season.”