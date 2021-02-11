Brueckner breaks records, named Conference Athlete of the Week

SAINT BONIFACIUS, MN/SWANTON — Anna Brueckner, a freshman at Crown College in Minnesota, won her first Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) Athlete of the Week award.
Brueckner began her collegiate career with the Crown College Storm's first indoor track meet of the year, winning the 400, finishing second in the 200, and anchoring the Storm's winning 4x200 team.
Rocking the relay: In the relay, Brueckner was behind by five seconds as she started her leg but showed remarkable speed, closing the gap and winning the event by two seconds, a seven-second swing.
"When Anna hit the backstretch, I thought, ‘she’s going to take a shot at this.” She was determined, and she reeled that racer in. Her split on the 4X200 relay would have won the 200," said Crown track and field coach Bill Braunger.
Two Crown records fall: Brueckner broke school records in the 200 and 400-meter dashes in the meet held on Saturday, January 30, and she's currently ranked 15th nationally in DIII.
"In practice, she has a really nice running stride. What I didn’t see in practice was that bulldog mentality. She blew away most of our expectations," said Braunger.
Brueckner is top-Notch: Braunger noted that Brueckner's athleticism isn't the only thing that stands out.
"We got back to school, and I asked for volunteers to help me unload the bus. Anna was one of the first to offer. As a person, student, and athlete, she’s top-notch," said Braunger.
"I want to thank her parents for the young lady they raised. I’d like to thank her track coaches for the groundwork they did. She's the kind of person we want here at Crown."
Back in competition: After graduating from Missisquoi Valley Union High School in 2019, Brueckner took a year off to save for college. The Saturday of the meet, was the first time she'd competed on an indoor track in two years.
"It was really nice to put spikes on. It was kind of weird; it'd been so long. There are always nerves on race day, and I was a little scared on the 400, but our coach assured us it was the first race of the season, and we just needed to go out and do our best," said Brueckner.
"When I finished the 400, I wasn't sure what the record was, but after the 200, I knew the old record was 29, and I finished in a 28," said Brueckner.
Winning the relay: "I hadn't run a relay in a long time, and I was excited to do it. I forgot my mask was on, ripped it off, grabbed my baton, and started running. I turned the second corner and figured I could catch the girl in front of me. I gave it a push and just ran," said Brueckner.
"It was great to have the opportunity to run and to be healthy. Our team did great! We were so excited because we didn't expect to win the relay."
How did you prepare to race again? "I trained during the winter, and I got a training program from my college coach in the summer. I trained with my sister Ruth and with my MVU teammate, Callie Parks when they came home from school. I had to keep my goals in mind to push hard and stay in shape for college," said Brueckner.
What did you love about running for MVU? "The team was so close, and I miss those girls. I enjoyed running the last year with my sister. Our coaches, Jody Medor and Kevin Flint, cared about the team, and they pushed us to do better," said Brueckner.
Do you have a high school memory that stands out? "I remember a race 4x400 indoor race my senior year. I ran anchor for that one, as well. We were in second, and St. Johnsbury was in first. We ended up winning that one. When I ran this weekend, I was thinking of that race and thinking I might be able to catch my opponent this time, too."
