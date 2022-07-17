Colby Brouillette's (BFA St.-Albans/Clarkson University) two run homer helped the Lake Monsters secure a 4-1 win over Worcester on Friday, July 15 in, as Vermont completed a two-game sweep of a Futures League series over Worcester Friday night at Fitton Field.
Brouillette's homer was his fifth of the season and third in his last four starts (July 8th, 12th, 15th.)
