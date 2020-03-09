SWANTON — The Lady T-Birds soccer program will be hosting the Brickhouse Basketball Tournament on March 21st from 8 am to 6 pm and March 22nd from 8 am to 3 pm at MVU. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Lady T Birds soccer program.
Money raised from the tournament will go directly to the program helping to prepare the team for the upcoming season through training and the purchase of equipment.
There will be room for ten teams in the tourney, and each team is responsible for a $175 entry fee. The teams will play in a pool play format to determine seeding for the championship round.
Please contact Coach Roy to reserve your team. Call 802-796-4273 or email madams5157@yahoo.com. The Lady T-Birds request that teams pre-register by March 18th. The first ten teams to pay, get to play!