SWANTON — The Lady T-Birds soccer program will be hosting the Brick House Basketball Tournament on March 21st from 8 am to 6 pm and March 22nd from 8 am to 3 pm at MVU. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the LADY T Birds soccer program.
There will be room for ten teams in the tourney, and each team is responsible for a $175 entry fee. The teams will play in a pool play format to determine seeding for the championship round.
Please contact Coach Roy to reserve your team. Call 802-796-4273 or email madams5157@yahoo.com. The Lady T-Birds request that teams pre-register by March 18th. The first ten teams to pay, get to play!