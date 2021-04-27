SWANTON — Brianna Jarvis is well known for her prowess on the ice; you might not know that when she’s not skating, she’s racing a dirt bike.
How long have you been playing hockey? “My dad brought me to public skating with some old equipment and signed me up when I was four; I loved it!”
On what teams have you skated? “I started with MAHA; I played for the Vermont Flames U12 girls’ team because MAHA didn’t have a girls team in my age group. When I was 14, I began playing for MVU.”
“I’ve always enjoyed playing with the boys because of how rough and competitive they are, but when I went to the girls’ team, I bonded with the girls. It was so fun to be in that atmosphere.”
You started with MVU as eighth-grader; what was it like playing with the older girls? “The older girls took us under their wing, showed great leadership, and always encouraged us.”
Do you have any hockey memories you’d like to share? “I always enjoyed the car rides with my dad to hockey, I enjoy helping girls get their first goals, and I enjoy watching the team be happy!”
What do you love about hockey? “I love how fast-paced and competitive it is. I love the puck battles in the corners and the intensity.”
Do you have anyone who’s been inspirational to you with hockey? “My parents have always pushed me to be my best, and watching the high school and college teams as a little girl, I couldn’t wait to be out there.”
How long have you been racing dirt bikes? “I’ve been racing since I was six. I asked my dad for a dirt bike, and he bought me a little PW 50. I asked him to let me race, and I’m so glad he did. It’s a big part of me. I enjoy it so much.”
Do you have dirt bike racing memories that stand out? “I love all the early mornings getting up to race, and I love hitting that checkered flag after a race and see my parents cheering me on.”
Are you the only one to race in your family? “My dad raced in his 20s. When I got a bike, my younger brother Trey watched me ride, and he started getting into it. We enjoy it as a family. My brother likes to take big jumps, and he pushes me.”
What do you love about racing? “I love the adrenaline rush! It’s so fun to be on the gas, hitting the jumps, and competing against other people.”
How do the two sports help you compete? “You gain a lot of confidence in Motorcross. When I go into hockey, I bring that confidence with me.”
Is there anything people may not know about you as a compet
itor? “Watching my teammates succeed gives me the motivation to succeed as well.”
How have sports helped you grow as a person? “I’ve engaged with so many people, and that taught me leadership and communication skills. I use those skills with my teammates, my coaches, and in life.”
