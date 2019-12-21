Brianna JarvisHIGHGATE — Brianna Jarvis is already leaving her mark on the 2019-2020 hockey season.
The eighth-grader, who came up as part of a group of younger players to help boost T-Bird numbers, has tallied five points in two games.
Jarvis scored three goals and earned one assist against Brattleboro in the Thunderbird’s first game of the season. She also had one goal against the combined Burlington-Colchester team over the weekend.
“For an 8th grader to come into playing a varsity sport as physical as hockey and completely dominate the game shows her level of skill and confidence,” said MVU girls’ varsity hockey coach Brian Fortin.
“Her presence was noticed on every shift in the game against Brattleboro,” said Fortin. “She also scored our only goal against BCHS, who has a majority of seniors on the team.”
“Playing at the level she does against girls five years older than herself shows her skill level and work ethic,” said Fortin.
“She is one of the hardest working and competitive girls I’ve had the privilege to coach and is very similar to her captain Breezy Parent in many ways.”
“You can see she wants to be the best day in day out, and she is making a strong case for herself early in her high school career recording 5 points in 2 games.”
Jarvis may be new to varsity, but she’s had lots of experience on the ice. She started skating at five years old when her dad brought her to public skating at the Highgate Arena.
She developed a love for the game and worked hard to hone her skills.
This year, due to low numbers on the varsity roster, she got to add an additional year to her varsity career.
“I was expecting it because the varsity team was short on players, and there was no U14 team for 8th grader girls,” said Jarvis. “It’s been a lot of fun. The older girls are so encouraging, and it makes it a lot of fun when you step on the ice with them.”
Jarvis also knew her varsity coaches from years past. Brian Fortin and his brother Adam coached Jarvis in Squirt A and Pee Wees.
“They are great coaches, and they teach great skills,” said Jarvis. “It’s fun to have them come back and be my coaches on the varsity team.”
“Adam Fortin is also my teacher at school, and he’s fun to be around.”
Jarvis also enjoys playing for assistant coach Katie Campbell.
“I like having Katie there because I have something to strive for since she has the most points for MVU,” said Gervais. “She’s given me some helpful pointers!”
When asked about her performance in her first two varsity games, Jarvis quickly detailed the goals and the assist, gladly giving credit to those who assisted her.
Jarvis’ first goal against Brattleboro was unassisted; her second came on an assist from Lora Fresn.
“It was a two-on-one and there was a back checker coming; Lora shot, and I got the rebound,” said Jarvis.
Fresn also assisted the third goal Jarvis scored.
“Lora had the puck, I was standing far post, she slid it across, and I hit it into the net,” Jarvis explained.
The assist in the game against Brattleboro was just as much fun for Jarvis as her own goal.
“I had the puck in the corner, and Betsy Laroche was wide open. I slid it over to her, and she got the goal,” said Jarvis. “I like to get assists and see my teammates celebrate their goals. That’s so much more exciting.”
“I’m looking forward to five years of varsity, and I’m also looking forward to seeing the younger girls come up and play with us,” said Jarvis. “We’re going to have a lot of fun with them.”
Jarvis celebrated the MVU state championship from the stands last year, and she hopes to earn one with the MVU team.
“I’m excited to be on a team that won the state championship last year, and I hope we can do it again this year!”
Jarvis also hopes to celebrate a milestone with one of her teammates.
“I’m really hoping to see Brianna Parent get her 100 points!”
With the majority of the season ahead of the team, Jarvis has plenty of games left to play, and she’s got one that stands out.
“I’m looking forward to playing BFA St. Albans,” said Jarvis. “I have some friends on that team. They are our rivals, and I know that the game is going to be intense.”