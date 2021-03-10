JAY — The MVU Thunderbirds' girls hockey team earned a 3-1 win over the undefeated Kingdom Blades on Wednesday evening.
MVU's Bri Jarvis scored off a beautiful cross-crease pass from Karissa LeClair at 13:46 in the first and pulled it on the backhand, putting it past KB goalie, Lewis.
In the second, Jarvis picked up the puck at her blue line and danced her way into the KB zone, ripping a wrist shot past Lewis's glove just inside the far post for her second of the game 6:02.
KB Clara Andre scored a powerplay goal beating Conley on the blocker side at 10:34 in the second.
KB upped the pressure and physicality in the third testing Conley repeatedly, and she was up to the test stopping 41 of 42 shots on the night.
Jarvis rounded out her hat trick with a self pass off the boards springing her on a breakaway with an easy shot into the empty net at 14:35.
"Madi has progressively gotten better and better as the season has gone on. I know when she plays like this, we have a chance to win any game we play in, and I like our odds going into playoffs when she is at the top of her game," said Fortin.
"Bri is a natural goal scorer; the net has eluded her the last couple games. We knew she was due for a game like this, and she didn't disappoint. Her puck control, speed, and shot make her hard to defend and unpredictable, and she is only a freshman."
With playoffs right around the corner, Fortin was pleased to see the team's success on Wednesday.
"This game had me fired up. We played a complete game, battled hard, and protected a lead. It was a nail bitter right to the end, and you couldn't have drawn up a better game to play before going into playoffs. Our record may be 2-5, but we have been in every game this year. I still believe if we continue this trend of getting better, we could make waves come playoffs."
MVU had 17 shots on the night; the Kingdom Blades had 42.
