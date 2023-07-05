Brianna Parent, or Breezy, as she's called by most who know her, recently finished her sophomore year at Rivier University in New Hampshire. Parent, a forward on the Raiders women's hockey team, was one of the team's founding athletes in her freshman season. Before playing at Rivier, Parent was a four-year player on the Missisquoi Valley Union High School girls' varsity hockey team.
Q&A with Breezy Parent
What was it like playing for the Raiders in the program's second season? We improved a lot from the previous year and won more games. A lot of people improved individually, including me. We were a first-year program last year. When you go into an established team, you've got people to look up to, but being a team of freshmen, we had to create the culture. It's going pretty well, even if it's a lot of hard work. I think, as a team, we can accomplish what we put our minds to.
Do you have a game that stands out from the 2022-2023 season? At the end of the season, we played one of our best games. We took a 4-1 loss to Worcester State but came back and tied the next game 3-3. It was an intense game, but it was very good.
Where did you see the most improvement in your game? I'm always trying to make smart plays, but doing that in a faster-paced environment- requires thinking ahead and being ready to know what to do next if you get hit. I spent time focusing on improving and doing the hard things; if it's hard, it's probably making you better.
What do you enjoy about playing for your Rivier coaches? We have our head coach Chris Czarnota, our assistant coach Helen Markovic, and our skills and conditioning on ice Hugh Murphy, who we call "Murph," who's great. I'm very thankful to have him. If you do what you're supposed to do and work hard, things fall into place. They wanted us to do what we thought would be best when it came to team culture. We had a lot of trial and error to find out what would work and what wouldn't, and they've been supportive.
What have you found to be the biggest difference between high school and college? You have to make your own structure in college and be more self-reliant to get things done. You need to create your own determination and academic and athletic motivation.
Do you have any words of wisdom for younger athletes who aspire to play sports in college? It takes a lot of work in the season and in the off-season, even when no one is telling you you have to do it. I've found I practice and get on the ice as much as possible in the off-season, but I also love going to the gym and working on strength training, sprints, and endurance. It's good to focus on how you can be better athletically as a whole.
What are your goals for next year? One of my goals is to be faster. I'm fast, but there's always room for improvement. I'm also working on my strength, my skills, and footwork.
What surprised you about college hockey? In high school, I thought college would be scarier than it is and that everyone would be better than you, but everyone is doing the same thing and in the same part of life.
Did you receive any recognition this season? We played at Castleton University against Colby Sawyer, Potsdam, and Castleton, and I got a Spartan award. At the end of the tournament, I got a mug for being part of the Spartan Invitational Tournament All-Tourney Team, so that was cool. It was nice to be recognized.
Have you enjoyed playing with your former opponent Chiara Skeels of BFA-St? Albans? We played on an off-season Stars team together before college, so we were friends beforehand, but we've grown much closer as roommates for the last two years.
What do you remember most about youth hockey? The hotel stays, the time with teams, the big games we went to, and the coaches. They all had different styles, but I enjoyed them all.
What did playing hockey instill in you as a person? Dedication, hard work, and you only get better if you want to. It's not all about how skilled you are; it is about your hockey sense. If you don't work hard and read the play, your skills aren't going to help you.
Riviera Women's Hockey Coach Chris Czarnota: Breezy plays a large role within our program. Her teammates look up to her academically for her tireless work in the classroom, and she has a great GPA in her major. On the ice, Breezy is a player we rely on in many situations. She plays even strength, powerplay, and penalty kill. She's developed into a leader within the team for her work ethic, and I look forward to watching her grow as a person and player moving forward here at Rivier University.
Breezy leads by example. All of her teammates love having her be a part of the team. Overall, our group has done a great job building our team culture. Breezy has certainly played a role in that aspect, as she helped launch our program into NCAA play last year. She was able to help the new players on our team, both freshmen and transfers, by leading by example and showing how Rivier women's hockey players operate both on and off the ice.
