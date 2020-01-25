SWANTON — Brianna ‘Breezy’ Parent continues to lead the MVU girls’ hockey team on and off the ice.
Last week, Parent’s scoring was instrumental in MVU’s 4-2 win over Woodstock, the team they beat in the state championship last season.
Parent scored all four goals and gave the Thunderbirds the boost they needed to get past a seasoned rival.
“Every goal had the help of the rest of my team behind it. The goals were all assisted in my mind,” said Parent. “I got the goals, but it’s because the team worked together to get them.”
“I’ve had the pleasure of coaching Breezy since she was a freshman,” said MVU coach Brian Fortin, “and every year I tell myself she has taken her game to another level.
“Against Woodstock, she took her game to an entirely different level then she was playing at in the last seven games.”
Fortin highlighted Parents’ strengths against Woodstock.
“Her puck pursuit was relentless, her play along the boards and winning puck battles was nearly perfect; the energy she plays with is almost scary,” said Fortin.
“If there were brick walls on the ice, she could have skated through them, and everything she sent at the net was a grade-A scoring chance.”
The MVU coaching staff selected Parent as one of the team captains this season, recognizing her leadership skills.
“Breezy is the hardest working girl on the ice every shift. She is a quiet leader but leads by example.
“Having a girl like Breezy as a captain is so crucial for this young team; she leads the way, and everyone has followed,” said Fortin. “It’s led to some great hockey.”
Parent has embraced the leadership role.
“I feel like the team is really eager to learn, and I feel like I can help them improve,” said Parent. “We’ve got eighth-graders and first-year skaters. We have to balance everything on the lines, strategize, and work together.
“I’m looking to help them be more physical on the ice--to have confidence and play tough against people bigger than they are.”
“Everyone has improved a lot, and our eighth graders are really good,” said Parent.
“We’ve upped our level from last year,” said Parent. “Maddy Connley is on fire this year. When our whole team struggles, she can step up and cover the shots.”
Abby Bessette, another captain on the team, also stood out to Parent.
“I told Abby in her freshman year that I was going to assist her first goal, and it happened this year!” said Parent.
Parent, who’s been playing since she was three years old, has always had hockey in her life.
“My brother Braylen played for MVU and had 100 points,” said Parent. “He is an inspiration to me, and I try to follow in his footsteps.”
Parent also draws inspiration from watching NHL hockey, and from people like Amanda Pelkey and MVU’s high-scorer, Katie Campbell.
“I enjoy seeing how good people can be at the sport, and I strive to get there.”
Parent, who’s enjoying her junior year on the MVU hockey team, has aspirations to play at the next level.
“I’m thinking about applying to colleges and looking at the academic and hockey options--places like Norwich and St. Mike’s,” said Parent. “I’d like to continue hockey as long as I can.
“Hockey is the perfect sport; it is cold, but once you get it, you can just go! You can build skills as you go, and there’s a whole community with it. I’ve made most of my friends in hockey.”
This year’s coaching staff has been a help to Parent and the team.
“They push us in training on the ice, and they have us lift weights.
“The strength training helps determine the little battles on the ice and increases the power to get the puck into the net.”
Winning the battles on the ice is crucial every game; Parent especially notices it in the DI games.
“DI games are a good challenge. Our game against Rice this season was great; we played extremely hard. We tied with them, but it was great to see that we could compete with a DI team.”
Wins and losses aside, Parent knows what matters in the end.
“I remind the team that what you do on the ice doesn’t matter as much as the person you,” said Parent. “People won’t remember the success you had as much as they will remember the type of person you are.”