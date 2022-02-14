NASHUA, NH - Chiara Skeels (BFA St. Albans Class of 2021) and Brianna 'Breezy' Parent (Missisquoi Valley Union Class of 2021) met on the ice as high school varsity players. In the off-season, they played on the Vermont Stars team together, and when it came time to go to college, they unintentionally committed to the same school.
Q&A with Breezy and Chiara
How did you end up as college roommates?
Chiara: My Comet teammate Macie Boissonneault told me Breezy was playing for Rivier. I sent Breezy a text and told her I wanted to room with someone I knew.
Breezy: We looked at a lot of the same colleges, and I was going over my paperwork to commit to Rivier when Chiara texted me. We pretty much do the same things: wake up, play hockey, go to the gym, do school, and sleep.
Chiara's on defense and has played in 14 games. Breezy's on offense when it comes to positions. On Saturday, Jan. 15, Breezy scored her two first official NCAA goals against Curry College. Rivier won 2-1. She now has played in 15 games, accruing 7 points and 4 goals. (all stats current as of 2/11.)
What did you bring with you from your high school years?
Breezy: One of the things I brought from sports in high school was to try and to give 110 percent. At MVU, we had a lot of new people and first-year players, and we always had to step up our game and help the new players enjoy the experience. With the new team at Rivier, we're working to help each other succeed and build pride (in the program).
Chiara: BFA St. Albans hockey programs instill tradition and BELIEVE. That's something we as a team do at Rivier. We never give up, and that's a huge thing I brought with me from high school.
What's it like helping establish the women's hockey program at Rivier?
Breezy: We're a first-year program, and Chris Czarnota, our coach, was given the opportunity to be the head coach. He recruited last year, which is how he reached out to me and how I came to the program. It's cool to be making history and new traditions with the team.
Chiara: It's cool to make a program from scratch--to be making those traditions and setting the team culture.
What makes Breezy a great teammate and hockey player? The fact that no matter what we're doing, practice or games, she gives 100 percent. In games, sacrificing the body is huge for her, especially at the point or on a penalty kill. She'll superman across the ice; she never stops working hard even when she's dead tired.
What makes Chiara a great teammate and hockey player? I'm a forward, and Chiara is defense. Chiara is really good at reading the play, moving the puck, and communicating.
What are some of your goals for this season?
Chiara: One of my personal goals was more off the ice; I wanted to create life-long friendships. I'm kind of reserved, but I feel like everyone on this team is kind, and it was easy becoming part of this team. That chemistry carries onto the ice and improves our play.
Breezy: I wanted to do well and improve on little skills I didn't have yet. I've got speed and a pretty good hockey sense, but there are places I'd like to improve. I wanted to have a good season and prove that we can be a good program even if we're new. I also wanted an official win this season, and we had that against Curry.
What have you liked about your Rivier coaching staff?
Chiara: I think our strength and conditioning coach Sarah Plourde is amazing. She volunteers her time and does amazing workouts for us. She's a huge help, and we appreciate her so much. Helen (Markovic) runs the defense; sometimes, on defense, you feel underappreciated. She always helps us feel appreciated. Chris showed us a new defensive zone and forechecks--things we never thought we could do, but he made it happen. He brought so much to the table, and we like him a lot. He helps us believe in ourselves ,even when we don't.
Breezy: Our coaches are all great and have experience in hockey. They've got different expertise and bring a lot to the table. They're very dedicated and will do anything to get us better individually and as a team.
Christopher Czarnota Rivier University women's hockey coach
Breezy Parent: Breezy has been a tremendous player for our program as we have launched into NCAA play. She leads by example day in and day out, both on and off the ice. She can play up and down the lineup and tirelessly works to continue to develop as a player.
Chiara Skeels: Chiara's a player who has bought into what our program's building and striving to be. She's a player on our team who continues to work hard at the details to try and be the best player that she can be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.