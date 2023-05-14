On May 11, Brayden Howrigan of Enosburg, VT, and the Castleton Spartans baseball team snagged its first-ever Little East Conference playoff win, defeating UMass Dartmouth 3-2 at Pontarelli Field.
Howrigan, an Enosburg Junior-Senior High School graduate, was the difference-maker in the playoff win, throwing the program's first nine-inning complete game since 2018. Howrigan finished the game with one earned run on four hits and three walks, striking out nine. In addition, he held DJ Perron, the league's most prolific hitter, to an 0-for-4 day with two strikeouts.
Q&A with Brayden Howrigan
What will you remember most about winning the LEC playoff game? This was an awesome win for our team and Castleton Athletics. It was our first-ever LEC playoff win since joining the conference. It was an awesome atmosphere, and the energy was great. I knew how much this meant to some of our older guys, so it was nice to go out and perform well. Super pumped that we got the win and excited to see what the rest of the tournament holds!
What have you been studying in your grad year? This is technically my grad year, but it's my senior year athletically and academically; I'm pursuing my Master's Degree in Athletic Leadership. I did an internship with a sports agency and was offered a job as a scout. I might choose that path or become an athletic director. I have one more year of athletic eligibility and one year to complete the Masters.
Can you tell us a little about your college baseball career? I spent four years at Merrimack and had two big surgeries there. I tore my ACL and broke my finger. When I broke my hand, I was starting to have a good season, so that was a tough go. I really enjoyed my time there and met a lot of good people. That experience matured me as a person, and the grind prepared me for life.
Why did you choose Castleton for your grad year? Due to some unforeseen circumstances at Merrimack, I decided to transfer. I put my name out there, knew I wanted to be close to home, and knew I'd have the opportunity to play at Castleton, so it was a good fit.
What have you enjoyed this year? The best thing about this year is I'm having a ton of fun; I've met a bunch of great guys, and I'm trying to enjoy it. I know my time as a baseball player is winding down, and I don't want to take anything for granted.
What three things have helped you stick with the game during your collegiate career? The biggest thing for me was my love for the game: it goes way back, and I knew whatever happened, I'd work and persevere to keep on playing. I loved the game too much to give it up easily. Injuries are a mental battle, and I've been through a lot of battling with adversity. Knowing you can do it--that you have the work ethic and perseverance--doing it for yourself, your parents. You've worked so hard to get where you are. The support system is so important; as a freshman, I was 18 and away from home for the first time; my teammates and coaches were such great support for me. My parents, Mike and Tanya, always reached out and ensured I was okay.
What will you remember most about your collegiate years? The biggest and most important thing I remember will be the traveling and spending time with my teammates--the bus rides and hotels. Those guys will be friends with me for the rest of my life. In college, you get to play the game with your best friends in all these beautiful places, and I'm very grateful for that; that's what I'll remember most. That outweighs the big performances and the good games. In 20 years, you'll remember your memories with your coaches and teammates.
How have your coaches at Castleton helped you thrive this year? Our pitching coach Steven Bowley is new this year. He's a great mind and has been very helpful to our pitching staff. He's actually helped everyone; he's coached first, and he's a great presence in the dugout.
What would you like to say to your family? My parents have supported me and had my back throughout college. My brothers, too. My older brother keeps telling me I need to get a job, and I keep talking about baseball. I wouldn't be here without my family behind me.
What words of wisdom would you give to younger athletes? I think it's important for people to know whatever level you play at, there's good competition. I've now seen D1, D2, and D3, and there's good competition across all the levels. It's not about going D1 or bust; it's about finding the best fit for you.
It's important for kids in Vermont and in small towns to know that if you have a dream and want to work for it, do the right things, get good grades--you can do what you put your mind to. You can go on and play at a high level; you can get out and make a big splash.
