This fall, Enosburg High School golf coach Jeff Bryce coached the two-person golf team of Brady Adams and Wyatt Adams. Four golfers are required to compete as a team, so the boys competed as individuals throughout the season.
Q&A with Enosburg senior Brady Adams
What do you like about golf? "I enjoy getting better every time. Some days you're good, others you're not as good. I started playing about three years ago, and then my dad (Travis) got into it. My mom (Amy) started playing with us this year, and they're out here all the time."
What were your goals for the season? "I like going to different courses; I've been to Bakersfield, Richford, and Jay Peak (as of September). The views were nice at Jay Peak, and the fairways and greens were like carpet. Bakersfield and Richford are more hilly and rough; Enosburg is perfect; it's right in the middle."
What words of wisdom would you give about golf? "Keep your head down and your eye on the ball when you swing and don't give up on a bad shot."
Q&A with Enosburg junior Wyatt Adams
What did you take away from last year? "I started golfing last year, and I've improved my putting and chipping this year; I can also hit the ball harder."
What do you love about golf? "It's relaxing; you have fun competing and trying to get a better score. Driving the ball is fun as well."
Was there anything that surprised you about the game? "It's easier and harder than I thought it would be. You can hit the ball easily, but it's not always easy to hit it straight. Coach Bryce has helped me with that."
Do you enjoy seeing different courses? "I've been to Bakersfield, Woodstock, and Barton (as of September), and you get a unique experience at each one."
Do you have any words of wisdom to share? "When you first start golfing, don't give up. Keep playing, and you'll improve."
Coach Jeff Bryce spoke highly of his two golfers
"These guys are responsible; they let me know when they can't make it to practice or if they'll be late, and both boys have their strengths. Wyatt is a student of the game, and Brady has tremendous hand-eye coordination. They're both great boys."
Bryce hopes to add golfers next fall. "I'm hoping we can grow the program next year. We'd also like to offer Richford High School golfers the opportunity to join us in Enosburg if they want to."
Whether it's two or twenty, the goal is the same. "I've coached youth sports since I was 17 years old when I started with my first Little League team. When I see a kid have success on something we worked on, and they break out in a smile ear to ear, well, that's what does it for me, and it has through the years."
