ENOSBURG - This fall, Brady and Wyatt Adams are the Enosburg Junior-Senior High School golf team. They competed in their first match as individuals (you need four members for to compete as a team) at Orleans on Wednesday, Sept. 8 in Orleans. Wyatt was 53 and Brady was 56 on the day.
"The Enosburg golf team met a tough challenge at Orleans. We had windy conditions along with a hard, slick green, which made scoring
very challenging," said Hornet golf coach Jeff Bryce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.