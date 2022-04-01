Check out the athletes selected to the boys basketball Mountain League Teams for the 2021-22 season! Congratulations to Reed Stygles (BFA Fairfax) and Aske Greve and Jerrick Jacobs (Richford) on their recognition!
Mountain League Player of the Year: TREVON BRADLEY
1st Team
1. Trevon Bradley-Winooski
2. Dillion Brigham-Danville
3. Evan Dennis-Blue Mtn
4. Reed Stygles- BFA-Fairfax
5. Sharras McIver
2nd Team
1. Kerrick Medose-Twinfield
2. Aske Greve-Richford
3. Luke Farley- Stowe
4. Christian Young- Danville
5. Carson Smit- Northfield
Honorable Mentions
1. Jerrick Jacobs- Richford
2. Daniel Surma- Winooski
3. John Dennis- Blue Mtn
4. Ayden Johnson- Winooski
5. Caden Crawford- Northfield
Coach of the Year: Chris Cook- Blue Mountain
