mountain-boys-awards.jpg

Check out the athletes selected to the boys basketball Mountain League Teams for the 2021-22 season! Congratulations to Reed Stygles (BFA Fairfax) and Aske Greve and Jerrick Jacobs (Richford) on their recognition!

Mountain League Player of the Year: TREVON BRADLEY 

1st Team 

1. Trevon Bradley-Winooski 

2. Dillion Brigham-Danville 

3. Evan Dennis-Blue Mtn 

4. Reed Stygles- BFA-Fairfax 

5. Sharras McIver 

2nd Team 

1. Kerrick Medose-Twinfield 

2. Aske Greve-Richford 

3. Luke Farley- Stowe

4. Christian Young- Danville 

5. Carson Smit- Northfield 

Honorable Mentions

1. Jerrick Jacobs- Richford  

2. Daniel Surma- Winooski 

3. John Dennis- Blue Mtn 

4. Ayden Johnson- Winooski 

5. Caden Crawford- Northfield 

Coach of the Year: Chris Cook- Blue Mountain 

