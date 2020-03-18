Lake Division
Coach of the Year: Chad Lovelette - Enosburg
First Team
Taylor Yates - BFA St. Albans
Kyle Brown - Milton
Second Team
Kameron Dunsmore - BFA St. Albans
Gabe Unwin - MVU
Patrick Walker - MVU
Ethan Williams - Enosburg
Brandon Dallas - Milton
Honorable Mention
Ethan Creller - MVU
Matthew Curtis - MVU
Colin Matthis - Milton
Devyn Gleason - Enosburg
The Lake Division expanded to eight teams this season, and included three Franklin County teams--BFA St. Albans, MVU, and Enosburg.
The Lake Division teams won 5 of their 8 games in the first round of playoffs with one of the losses being to a fellow Lake team.
Two Lake Division teams made the final four - North Country and Enosburg, with Enosburg competing for the D III state title at the Barre Auditorium.
Mountain Division
Second Team All Mountain
Nick Carswell - Richford
Carl Bruso - BFA Fairfax
Cam Meunier - BFA Fairfax