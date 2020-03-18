Lake Division

Coach of the Year: Chad Lovelette - Enosburg

First Team

Taylor Yates - BFA St. Albans

Kyle Brown - Milton

Second Team

Kameron Dunsmore - BFA St. Albans

Gabe Unwin - MVU

Patrick Walker - MVU

Ethan Williams - Enosburg

Brandon Dallas - Milton

Honorable Mention

Ethan Creller - MVU

Matthew Curtis - MVU

Colin Matthis - Milton

Devyn Gleason - Enosburg

The Lake Division expanded to eight teams this season, and included three Franklin County teams--BFA St. Albans, MVU, and Enosburg.

The Lake Division teams won 5 of their 8 games in the first round of playoffs with one of the losses being to a fellow Lake team.

Two Lake Division teams made the final four - North Country and Enosburg, with Enosburg competing for the D III state title at the Barre Auditorium. 

Mountain Division

Second Team All Mountain

Nick Carswell - Richford

Carl Bruso - BFA Fairfax

Cam Meunier - BFA Fairfax

Tags

Recommended for you