ST. ALBANS — Cole Bourdeau always wanted to play hockey when he was a kid. This year, his senior year, he got to play a role supporting the Bobwhite hockey team, and he’s totally enjoying the experience.
“I like hyping up the student section; that’s always fun,” said Bourdeau, “and I love playing hockey, so it’s fun to be able to skate around.”
Tim Kennedy, brother to a good friend of Bourdeau’s, was the last mascot; this year’s team wanted to resurrect the tradition.
“I’m friends with a lot of the guys on the hockey team, and they wanted the bird; I decided to do it.”
Bourdeau said the suit is warm, but an interior fan helps with ventilation. He can see out of the head through holes in the eyes and holes in the teeth.
Visibility from inside the suit can be limited at times.
“I’ve run into a couple of hockey players, and they fell over,” said Bourdeau, chuckling. “They go a lot faster than I do. They’ve all been home players, so it’s been a good laugh.”
Bourdeau has embraced his duties as a mascot.
“I skate out at the beginning of the game and after the Zamboni goes out between periods. Sometimes I stretch on the ice with the team,” said Bourdeau. “That gets a good response from the crowd and gets the players fired up, too.”
“When we’re doing handshakes at the end of a game, some of our opponents call me a chicken or something,” said Bourdeau, smiling. “They get a kick out of it.”
Bourdeau sits on the bench with the Bobwhites on game days, usually beside a defenseman or a goalie; he even gets his own locker with the team.
“I would encourage others to do this. Toby Ducolon is pretty cool, and everything is serious, almost professional, in the locker room,” said Bourdeau.
“The hockey team has a really good culture; the team is very disciplined. It’s a good group of guys.”
Bourdeau’s favorite game this season was the 9-0 win against Rutland, but he’s got his eyes on another prize.
The Bobwhites won a state championship in 2017 when Kennedy donned the bird costume.
“I’d like to be part of helping them win a ring,” said Bourdeau. “I encourage people to show up and support the Bobwhites and the Comets and expect us to be at the Gut in March. I believe we have the talent to win the championship.”