FRANKLIN — Renee Bouchard isn’t at New England College, but the two-sport, college varsity athlete isn’t taking time off from training.
Her field hockey team plays in the fall, but they have a brief spring season that was canceled due to COVID-19. Instead of taking to the field, the team is taking to the internet.
“We’re in a team accountability group,” said Bouchard. “We track our running, work on our stick skills, and we’re reading a book together. It helps keep the team motivated.”
This year Bouchard played field hockey and ice hockey at New England College.
“I played back to back sports growing up, so I was used to it,” said Bouchard. “I’ve always been active.”
The field hockey season and the ice hockey season overlapped; Bouchard joined the ice hockey team, they’d already completed pre-season and played six games.
Taking on two college varsity sports is not an easy task, but plans to play both again next year.
“If you’re playing two sports at the college level, you probably did that at the high school level; this is just more intense,” explained Bouchard.
“You have to take care of your body--rest, eat right, and stay in shape. There are lots of resources at the college level, and it’s good to make use of athletic trainers. You don’t want to let a problem persist.”
College athletes balance their classes with their strenuous athletic schedules.
“Organization was key! If you know you have a game and assignments due at the same time, make sure you a good plan in place. I like to be prepared at all times!”
Looking back over the year, Bouchard recalled the unique experience she had with both of her college teams.
“Field hockey was a really good season. Our coaches are so positive, and they’ve done a great job recruiting and building the program. Team culture and what the coaches can offer is a big part of the team,” said Bouchard.
Bouchard will return as a sophomore next season, a year of experience under her belt, and she’s eager to welcome the incoming freshmen.
“I’ve met some of the recruits, and I’m excited to see what they have to offer and what talent is coming onto the team,” said Bouchard.
“I want to see the times they run and see who’s going to be around to push me more!”
Bouchard joined the ice hockey team after the season had started since the two sports overlap, and the field hockey team made it to playoffs.
“I enjoyed my time on the ice this year. Our lines were pretty even on the hockey team, and I worked into time on the second line,” said Bouchard.
She enjoyed getting to know her teammates on the ice hockey team.
“There were quite a few girls who played on teams that offer a full year of hockey where they did their high school online, and some attended hockey academies throughout the United States,” explained Bouchard.
“Two of our best players were from California, which was a surprise to me. We also had a girl from Russia, and next year we have a girl from Sweden.”
Bouchard also spoke of the opportunities for growth she had in both of the seasons.
“In field hockey, I enjoyed learning to push myself and face challenges. I had a lot of on-field sessions with the coaches, and I’d watch film and put in extra work. That was the only way to make improvements.
“We took a lot of losses in ice hockey. I learned to focus on the fact that there would be another game coming, and that I could get through it and not get in my head.”
Bouchard encouraged high school athletes interested in playing at the college level to remember a few key details.
“In high school, you get comfortable with where you are at. You know you’re going to play. In college, you can’t get too comfortable.
“It’s also good having teammates that are a lot better than you are. There are always people willing to push you. You can be the best of the best in your home town, but you’ll have to work hard for your playing time in college,” said Bouchard.
“Many people don’t see what goes on behind the scenes. Going into the fall season prepared was so valuable.
“I really enjoyed playing both sports, and I’m looking forward to next year! I can’t wait to see how I’ve improved and to see the talent that comes in next year.”