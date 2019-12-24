ST. ALBANS — BFA St. Albans and MVU met in an in-county contest that kept the fans from both teams on the edge of their seats on Monday evening.
The Bobwhites secured the 49-47 point win, but it was not an easy road to victory.
Taylor Yates got the Bobwhite offense started, dropping a three in the first twenty seconds of play.
Shots and free throws fell easily for BFA in the first quarter. On the other end, MVU struggled from the free-throw line until Patrick Walker broke through for the Thunderbirds, hitting his shots and cutting the early Bobwhite lead to 15-9.
The second quarter saw the momentum swing MVU’s way, as the T-birds added 23 points to their tally.
Curtis started the rally with a breakaway layup, and MVU soon narrowed the lead to 15-14 on a jump shot by Gabriel Unwin.
Free throws started to fall for the Thunderbirds in the second quarter. Unwin took the line, tying the game from the free-throw line.
It was Unwin, again, from behind the arc, who gave MVU their first lead of the game.
MVU’s Ethan Creller extended the T-bird lead with a three, bringing the score to 23-16 MVU midway through the second quarter.
BFA’s Kam Dunsmore hit two free throws to break the Bobwhite’s five-minute scoring drought.
The teams left the court at halftime with MVU holding a 32-20 lead.
The teams returned for the third quarter, playing half of the minutes scoreless.
Bobwhite Ben Archambault hit a three to start the BFA offense. Nick Voyer scored from the paint bringing the Bobwhites within six points.
Creller hit MVU’S first basket of the third with two minutes remaining.
The Bobwhites were looking to capitalize in the final thirty seconds, earning one point on a free throw from Case Ballard, and finishing the quarter with a six-point deficit to MVU at 35-29.
With eight regulation minutes on the clock, players and fans knew it was anybody’s game.
Unwin struck first in the fourth, adding two for MVU on a jump shot in traffic.
A game already marked with a fast tempo and physicality picked up the intensity in the final minutes.
Both teams went into bonus, and Taylor Yates, went two for two from the line to bring the Bobwhites within three.
Shortly after, Creller earned a trip to the free-throw line, effortlessly hitting both shots before Yates hit a three for BFA.
Dunsmore’s deep three brought the BFA fans to their feet and the score to 44-41 MVU.
Hunter Livingston tied the game with a three of his own, and Charlie Yates hit two from the line to put the Bobwhites ahead, briefly.
MVU answered, tying the game once more, but Voyer hit his second shot from the line and secured the 47 — 46 lead.
BFA called a time out with under 30 seconds remaining. Patrick Walker managed to draw a foul with seven seconds on the clock, knotting the teams once again.
As fans from both teams roared, it was Voyer who sealed the deal, hitting a shot in the final seconds and handing his team the victory.
“It feels great. We played a really good game. MVU’s a really competitive team, and it was definitely good to get the win tonight,” said Voyer.
“Our whole team is making it a point to give their all this year. We’re going really hard in practice working to better each other,” said Voyer. “It’s nice to see that come out on the court and win a game.”
Kam Dunsmore, Taylor Yates, and Case Ballard also paused to share their thoughts on the moment.
“It’s just fun to play with the two crowds going back and forth. It’s probably one of the most fun games we’ll play all year, especially with the ending we had,” said Yates. “It doesn’t get much better.”
“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I’m happy to share it with all of my guys,” said Dunsmore.
“I loved the energy that both crowds brought,” said Ballard. “It’s what you play the game for.”
Taylor Yates was joined by his younger brother Charlie, also a member of the varsity team.
“It’s nice because I feel like we know each other really well,” said Taylor. “It’s always the one-on-one in the garage--we know where the other is going to be.”
Charlie found himself on the free-throw line near the end of the game, a big spot for an underclassman.
“It was nervewracking,” said Charlie, candidly, “but there’s nothing else like it.”
“I was shaking in the backcourt while he was on the line,” said Taylor. “I was hoping he’d at least make one to give us the lead.”
Bobwhite head coach Matt Toof smiled as he took in the win.
“Taylor Yates was making really good decisions in the fourth quarter,” said Toof. “He’s been working to get the ball to other guys when it’s not there for him, and he’s getting much better with that.”
“Nick Voyer displayed some mental toughness on the foul line,” said Toof.
Toof gave his opponents their props for the battle they fought.
“MVU did a great job on the foul line, too. Those were big shots at the end,” said Toof. “It’s always crazy against these guys. I was glad we didn’t lose our focus and our attitude.”
Matt Walker, head coach of MVU, took a quick drink and a deep breath.
“We battled all the way through, and we know that the guys believe. They battled hard, and we know we’re headed in the right direction,” said Walker.
“Gabe Unwin has been learning and working out, sharing the ball, and really moving it. I asked him to attack and play hard, and he really came out strong,” said Walker.
“Ethan Creller played hard, played defense, and did everything a senior captain can do for you, “ said Walker, “ and Patrick attacked the rim, and hit one out of two to get us the tie.”
“We showed some teams that we are ready to go,” said Walker.
Taylor Yates was high scorer for the Bobwhites with 12. MVU’s Gabe Unwin had 13, and Ethan Creller had 11.