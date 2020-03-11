BURLINGTON — The Bobwhites (2) made their presence known just 20 seconds into the DI state final, as Caden Hart broke in on the wing and sunk the puck into the Stowe Raiders’ net.
The fourth seeded Raiders, fresh off an upset of top seeded Essex, gave up their second goal just minutes later, this time off the stick of Matt Merrill.
Hart and Parker Gratton combined for BFA’s third goal, Hart netting his second goal of the game approximately five minutes into the second period.
Hart sent the BFA cheering section roaring as, seconds later, he earned a hat trick, vaulting the Bobwhites to a 4-0 lead.
The Raiders got in the board less than two minutes into the third period.
Dan Ellis, in net for the Bobwhites, made a few crucial saves as the clock fell below five minutes and BFA killed a late penalty.
The BFA student section roared their approval as the Bobwhites secured the DI state championship by a score of 4-1.
