South Burlington — The Bobwhites football team earned a 38-12 victory over Rice this weekend, a welcome victory after a disappointing loss to Rutland last weekend.
Dominic Liscinsky and Bonnette led the offensive onslaught with two touchdown rushes a piece.
The Bobwhites broke the game open to a 17-0 lead on Liscinsky’s first score, followed by Reynolds’ throw to Gamache connection and Dunsmore’s field goal.
Bonnette capitalized on a Rice fumble with a 5-yard score, giving the Bobwhites a 24-6 lead at the half.
Jake Reynolds threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Robert Gamache, and Kam Dunsmore added to the score with a 28-yard field goal.
Rice’s (0-7) Zach Roy threw to touchdown passes to Tanner Wolpert (65 yards) and Owen Palmer (51 yards). Palmer’s touchdown was scored in the final minute of regulation play.