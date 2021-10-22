ST. ALBANS - The BFA Bobwhites volleyball team hosted Vermont Commons on Thursday afternoon, securing a four-set victory in their senior match. Prior to the game, BFA recognized senior Andrew Conger for his two years on the volleyball team.
Back and forth play marked the first set of the match, with the Bobwhites pulling away at the end for a 25-15 win. The second set saw wild momentum swings, with Vermont Commons controlling it early, then BFA clawing their way back to win the set 25-19 on a kill from Caleb Holmes. The next set was again close, but this time Vermont Commons was able to pull away at the end, taking the set 25-19, and pushing the match to a fourth set.
The Bobwhites pushed back in the fourth set, going up 16-8; then Vermont Commons went on a run to come within one point of winning the match. Nicholas Galuszka came up huge during the next volley, making not one, but two diving digs; allowing BFA to tie the set at 24. A couple of long back and forth volleys kept the match even until it was 26-26; at which point it was BFA’s ball and Andrew Yates was serving. Yates was on a roll all afternoon having served up eight aces up to this point, and with the match on line he didn’t blink. Two quick aces from Yates ended the set 28-26 in the Bobwhites favor, winning the match for BFA.
Yates broke down those critical moments following the game.
“It was good. There was a lot of pressure, but I just did what I was doing at the beginning (of the match). I served it like we do in practice; try hit the ball over the net, and it went over,’ said Yates with a laugh. He continued, speaking to how the Bobwhites handled the match mentally, something that has been a work in progress for the young volleyball program. “Our mental state can be inconsistent. We get really high and really low. In this game, we kept a clear head. We stuck to the fundamentals and that’s what saw us through.”
BFA’s head coach Tristan Menard stated that the one word to sum how his team played was ‘reslience’, and was proud of the Bobwhites for never giving up throughout course of the match.
“The biggest thing to take away is that is even though we let them go on some runs, we were able to grind it out and come away with a win,” said Coach Menard. “I mean, they (VT Commons) were one point away from pushing us to a fifth set and we came back. That shows heart; I was proud of the effort out there.”
Andrew Conger is the lone senior on the Bobwhites' volleyball team this year. He spoke to playing in his senior match, and why he chose to play volleyball; a relatively new sport to the school.
Menard wrapped up the afternoon with a few words on coaching Conger over the past two seasons.
“I think he’s shown tremendous growth. He’s mature, he’s got a great attitude, and he’s a leader on the team. He’s a guy that when things are rough, I know he’s mentally checked into the game. He’s one of our best back row players, and throughout the year we’ve asked him to play front row, which he’s done well with. Tonight I thought he played a heck of a game and we kept him in the rotation longer than normal because he was just killing it.”
