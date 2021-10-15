ST. ALBANS - The Bobwhites volleyball team (0-8) took to the court against a strong Essex team (7-2) on Thursday, eventually falling to the visitors after pushing the match to a fourth set.
The first set saw back and forth action between the two teams, with BFA jumping out to an immediate two kill lead. That lead stayed pretty consistent throughout the set, until the Hornets managed to tie it up 18-18. Continuing the push and using an effective decoy spike to throw off BFA’s defense, Essex went on to win the set 25-20. The Hornets built off the momentum from the first set; winning the second set by a score of 25-15.
With their backs against the wall, the Bobwhites came out with a strong third set. BFA was able to control the ball well, allowing them to play aggressively. Leading the way was BFA’s Joseph Freiberger and Andrew Yates on the set-ups, allowing Nathan Parent and Seth Richards to rocket home a few kills. Firing on all cylinders, the Bobwhites won the set 25-21. Despite the strong play from the Bobwhites, Essex didn’t have it in mind to allow the comeback to continue; winning the fourth set 25-17 and closing out the match.
After the competitive match against a strong Essex team, BFA junior Seth Richards was feeling pretty positive about his team’s effort.
“I think we put up one of our best performances of this year. Essex is a strong team and we put up a pretty good fight. We're going to put in the work and hopefully come back to hit it hard for the playoffs.”
BFA volleyball's first full year at the varsity level has been a learning experience, and with each game there have been takaways that have lead to steady improvements for the Bobwhites. Richards, who is a multi-sport athlete, spoke to learning from stronger opponents, as well as keeping a positive mindset throughout the game.
“They (Essex) have a great grasp of the basics of volleyball. Something I’m hoping we can do is set up some decoy hits, and some quick attacks like they were doing,” said Richards. “I think I personally do a good job of resetting after something doesn’t go our way. I try to help some of the guys get through that, since some of them haven’t played sports before. It’s been interesting to work on the mindset side of the game. We’re working on it and it’s gotten a lot better since the beginning of the year!”