ST. ALBANS - Friday night football is back! The Bobwhites hosted the Middlebury Tigers, and for the first time since 2019, BFA was able to play in front of fully packed stands.
“These guys have never experienced it, we had to practice what we do even before the game in terms of our traditions and routines; which was actually kind of fun.” said Bobwhites’ Coach Geoff Murray.
Heading into the night, Middlebury had not allowed a single point to be scored against them; boasting a 2-0 record. BFA, by comparison, was 1-1 on the season, dropping their last game to Hartford.
The Bobwhites broke the Tigers shut-out streak early. Halfway through the first quarter, BFA’s quarterback Cole Montagne rolled out from the 23-yard line and found Dakota Wry in the endzone for the first touchdown of the game.
In the second quarter Middlebury responded, breaking through BFA’s defense for a 52-yard run and tying the game with their own touchdown on the following play. It proved to be the only time the Tiger’s were able to achieve a breakthrough on BFA’s defense for the rest of the night.
Gavin Fraties broke the tie in the fourth quarter with a field goal for three points, then a wild Middlebury snap ended with BFA regaining possession of the ball on the 21-yard line. Montagne completed a pass to Eric Telfer, who made it to the 2-yard line before being brought down. Montagne was then able to finish the offensive push on his own, running the ball the final 2 yards, and giving BFA a 17-7 lead.
Montagne remained focused when commenting on scoring the game's final touchdown.
“It felt pretty good! We’re all going to enjoy it, but then we’ve got to get our rest tonight and be ready for practice tomorrow so we can win another one,” said Montagne.
Montagne spoke to what allowed the Bobwhites to win Friday night’s game.
“Discipline, discipline, discipline. We were very aggressive but kept it clean. No one was talking trash; we were making tackles, helping them (Middlebury) up, and doing it again the next play,” said Montagne.
Bobwhites’ Coach Murray was already preparing for next weekend’s match-up.
“Next week we play South Burlington, and they’re a spread team. We’re going to have to watch some film, come up with a plan, and get back to work; that’s what it’s all about,” said Murray. “First, we’ll enjoy this one tonight; this was a real sweet victory for them.”
