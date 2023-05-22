The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites varsity baseball team rallied in the late innings to steal the game from the Burlington Seahorses earning a 5-4 win on Monday, May 22. Solid pitching and timely offense gave the Bobwhites the edge in their close bout.
The Seahorses struck early, scoring three runs in the first inning. The Bobwhites responded quickly with a run of their own, but they were still down three runs for most of the game. Good pitching from Bobwhites’ starting pitcher Carson Neveau kept the Seahorse offense at bay for the remainder of his outing, racking up seven strikeouts and only two walks.
As the bottom of the sixth came, the Bobwhites trailed 4-3. A two-RBI single from first baseman Austin Stuart put the Bobwhites up 5-4. Reed Stygles came into pitch in the top of the seventh, closing out the game and giving the Bobwhites the victory.
Bobwhite head coach Dylan Newton spoke of what he liked seeing from his team, "In the last few games, we've started to play a little better and execute more. I like seeing that, especially as we are getting closer to the playoffs."
Austin Stuart responded to a question about his plate approach going into clutch at-bats, "I'm not thinking a whole lot. I'm just trying to stay one pitch at a time, time up the pitcher in the on-deck circle, and then look for something to hit. I like how we got on base more today and drove each other in."
Notable Bobwhite performances: Austin Stuart had three hits and three RBI, and Carson Neveau threw six innings, striking out seven.
