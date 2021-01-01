BFA's Seth Richards puts home a basket in the fourth quarter of the game against Colchester. Richards and Thomas Demar led the Bobwhites offense with 13 points each.
On the foul line. Thomas Demar lines up a free throw in the third quarter. The Bobwhites made the Lakers pay by shooting 63% and scoring 17 points on the line.
High energy. Connor Leach (12) and Noah Earl (10) high five after a Colchester timeout late in the game.
Caroline Bliss (center) and Faith Reed (left) hold up posters of senior Thomas Demar after Demar scored in the fourth quarter of the Bobwhites game.