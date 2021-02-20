Saturday, February 20
Boys basketball
BFA St. Albans 69 at Middlebury 47
Highlights: "Over the last two games, we've been able to identify key areas of improvement. We are now looking to attack from a position of strength on every possession. When we don't do that, we tend to turn the ball over. Conversely, we are looking to put the opponent in a position of weakness," said BFA coach Matt Toof.
"Junior, Charlie Yates did a great job of limiting Middlebury's strongest player, Max Alberts, to 11 points. Justin Brown scored 16 points off the bench for us after losing his grandfather, Ed Brehaut, to pancreatic cancer just days ago. Mr. Brehaut was a longtime and beloved teacher and coach in this community. He would've been proud of his grandson's performance today.
"Lastly, I enjoy the makeup of this team. We have guys that are unselfish and willing to do what is best for the team. It's taken a collective effort from all of the players on the defensive end and on the boards."
BFA high scorers: Justin Brown 16 points, Colin Jolley 12 points, Conner Leach 9 points, and Peter Jolley 7 points.
