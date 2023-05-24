ST. ALBANS - The BFA-St. Albans boys varsity lacrosse team hosted the Rice Green Knights on Tuesday, May 23. Distributed scoring from the Bobwhite offense combined with control of face offs and strong defense secured their 7-4 victory over Rice.
Cam Johnson, on an assist from Ethan Audy, scored the lone goal of the first quarter giving the Bobwhites the lead 1-0. Just a few minutes into the second quarter, Phoenix Wells scored on an assist from Noah Earl. Rice countered with two goals of their own and the teams headed into halftime tied at 2-2.
Rice took their first and only lead approximately three minutes into the third quarter. The lead didn’t last long as Audy and Earl both scored goals. Rice scored again to tie the game before Wells found Deagan Rathburn who scored, and the Bobwhites ended the quarter up 5-4. BFA defense held Rice scoreless in the fourth. Goals from Jaedyn Allen and Carter Veronneau (assist from Rathburn) helped secure BFA’s victory.
Bobwhites coach Nohea King was pleased with the win.
“We battled for four quarters of Bobwhite lacrosse. Our focus today was doing our job and trusting our teammates to be doing the same. It was far from perfect however it's leaps and bounds better than we were last week,” said King. “I’m proud of the progress these guys continue to show on a day to day basis. We aren’t finished yet!”
Freshman Jaedyn Allen is part of the Bobwhites starting unit playing the attack position. When asked to share his thoughts on his first year as member of the Bobwhite lacrosse program he said, “At the beginning of the season I was definitely nervous being a freshman on varsity, but my teammates have been really supportive and have helped build my confidence by trusting me to do my job, reminding me of what I’m capable of, and helping me play with a clear mind.”
When asked to share thoughts on the season, he went on to say, “The season started off pretty rough, but over the last few games we’ve really stepped it up and showed what this team can do. Now, we need to keep it going against SB and into playoffs.”
The Bobwhites will face South Burlington on Friday, May 26, in their last game of the regular season.
BFA offense: Ethan Audy, Noah Earl, Deagan Rathburn and Phoenix Wells one goal and one assist each; Jaedyn Allen, Cam Johnson and Carter Veronneau one goal each.
Goalie saves: Carson McDonald had eight saves.
