BFA ST. ALBANS - After surprising retiring BFA Bobwhite head coach Toby Ducolon with custom #32 jerseys and a crowd full of matching signs, the BFA Bobwhites hockey team commenced the final regular-season home game against the South Burlington Wolves.
The Bobwhites (14-3) earned a 4-2 win over the Wolves (8-10-2), but not before South Burlington narrowed the lead to 3-2 in the third.
In the first period, the Bobwhites came out with authority, Matt Merrill scoring the game's first goal at 3:13 on an assist from Cam Piper.
Levi Webb got the next good look, recovering from a hard hit on the boards to get a shot off, but the keeper deflected it.
The Bobwhites went on the power play at 6:10, Collin Audy netting the puck on a one-timer from the slot off an assist from Ethan Audy.
The Wolves scored a shorthanded goal on a breakaway at 10:36, and the teams left for the locker room with BFA St. Albans holding a slim 2-1 advantage.
Things were quiet in the second until Bobwhite pressure brought BFA's third goal, scored by Liam Wood at 4:29, on an assist from Levi Webb.
After a quick trip to the Easy Button, the Bobwhites went back to work, controlling the puck and continuing to dominate play in the Wolves' zone.
The Bobwhites went on the power play late in the second, but the Wolves' penalty kill was effective, and the teams left the ice with BFA holding a 3-1 lead.
The last strains of AC/DC sounded over the rink speakers as the third period began. Once again, the Bobwhites controlled play early; Merrill and Sean Beauregard each got good looks, but the Wolves' goalie quickly snapped up the puck.
The Wolves found twine for the last time on an unassisted goal at 9:47, bringing South Burlington within one goal of a tie.
There's nothing quite as long as the last two minutes of a close game. South Burlington pulled the goalie in the final 11 seconds hoping to score the tying goal; Levi Webb took off on a breakaway, getting pulled down in the Wolves' zone, and was awarded the game's final goal.
Ducolon was pleased with the Bobwhites' effort: "I thought it was a good night for a lot of guys; we got some quality shots and some nice goals. We kept our composure in a nice, tight battle before a playoff run. We were very happy with it."
The Wolves came into the game with wins against the No. 1 seed Rice and a tie with No. 3 Essex.
"They work very hard, and South Burlington is always in a position to win because they've got good goaltending this year," said Ducolon. "They're a good team, and they battle. They could be very dangerous next week."
When it came to the festivities, Ducolon was grateful but focused. He was glad to see everyone enjoy surprising him and glad to win.
"Well, to me, it was a normal game. I care about winning the hockey game and being a second seed (for playoffs). We all got the results we wanted--the win and the experience."
