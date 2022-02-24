Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...All of northern New York and Vermont. * WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to 10 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning and evening commutes on Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop after midnight and spread northward across the area reaching the international border by about sunrise on Friday. The snow will be moderate to heavy at times, falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, during the morning across south central Vermont, then during the late morning through afternoon across northern New York and north central Vermont. The snow will taper off from west to east Friday evening. Storm total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches are expected near the international border with 8 to 12 inches expected elsewhere. Areas most likely to see amounts around 12 inches will be over the southern third of Vermont and across the spine of the Green Mountains in Vermont. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you have travel plans, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Also allow extra time for travel. &&