The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites earned a 6-1 win over the Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds on Saturday, Sept. 2, in an under the lights contest. Brady Cutting led BFA-St. Albans with two goals, Logan Swainbank and Alex Carter each had a goal and an assist and Gavin Bluto and Nico Lazar each had a goal. Liam Tatro and Tomas Zemianek each had an assist. Hayden Crowe-MaManus had one save in net for the Bobwhites. Isaac Poore scored MVU’s solo goal, and Luc Sherman had eight saves.

