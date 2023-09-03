The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites earned a 6-1 win over the Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds on Saturday, Sept. 2, in an under the lights contest. Brady Cutting led BFA-St. Albans with two goals, Logan Swainbank and Alex Carter each had a goal and an assist and Gavin Bluto and Nico Lazar each had a goal. Liam Tatro and Tomas Zemianek each had an assist. Hayden Crowe-MaManus had one save in net for the Bobwhites. Isaac Poore scored MVU’s solo goal, and Luc Sherman had eight saves.
featured
Bobwhites top Thunderbirds under the lights
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular Stories
-
Here are recent property transfers up to $549,000
-
BFA-St. Albans cross country kicks off season at Essex
-
Behind the Badge: A person punching the side of a building, someone yelling from the woods and a found wallet
-
Bullets fall to Rice despite second half rally
-
Vermont Made Shop in Sheldon to feature local artisanal goods; grand opening set for this Saturday
Currently in Saint Albans
68°
Cloudy
68° / 61°
9 AM
70°
10 AM
72°
11 AM
74°
12 PM
76°
1 PM
78°
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.