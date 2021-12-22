ST. ALBANS - The BFA St Albans Bobwhites jumped to an early lead in Wednesday's game against in-county rivals, the MVU Thunderbirds, capitalizing on size and speed to secure a 51-24 win.
Seth Richards' two-hand dunk brought the student section to their feet as the Bobwhites took a ten-point lead late in the first quarter, eventually closing the quarter with a 16-4 advantage.
In the early minutes of the second, the Bobwhites continued to dominate the boards, but both teams struggled to get a shot to drop. MVU's Mason Noble finally broke the deadlock with a three-pointer; Ian Digby followed with a layup, the two combining to double the T-birds lead in two possessions.
The Bobwhites combined a mix of threes, layups, and free throws to work their largest lead of the game, leaving for the halftime break with a 28-10 advantage.
Thomas Demar, Noah Earl, and Connor Leach kicked off the Bobwhites' scoring in the third, tallying six points on three consecutive trips down the court.
Maliki Unwin-Jackson drained a three and scored on a jumper for MVU, briefly breaking up the Bobwhites' momentum. MVU'S Caleb Surprise and BFA's Isaac Gratton traded threes in the last two minutes of the third; the Bobwhites exited the quarter up 42-32.
The fourth quarter began with an Unwin-Jackson three, but the Bobwhites forced several turnovers and soon held a 20-point lead, which they held to the game's close.
Bobwhite head coach Tristan Menard spoke of Wednesday's game, "To be here at home against MVU is always fun, and the fans are great. We never looked past MVU, but as the game stretched out in the end, we knew we had to prepare for Rice, so we got a lot of the guys who will get minutes in that game in early in the fourth. All in all, we're happy, but we're not satisfied."
Menard, complimented senior Connor Leach, who led the Bobwhites scoring, "Connor struggled to score a little in the first two games. He's a good shooter, and I'll give him a shoutout for sticking with it. He said he'd be looking to score a little more tonight, and he definitely did his part."
BFA St. Albans high scorers: Connor Leach 11 and Thomas Demar 10
MVU high scorers: Maliki Unwin-Jackson and Hayzen Luneau had 5
