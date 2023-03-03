ST. ALBANS - The No. 4 BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites punched their ticket to Patrick Gymnasium for the D1 semifinal with a 52-51 overtime win over the No. 5 South Burlington Wolves in front of a packed house on Friday, Mar. 3.
BFA-St. Albans head coach Tristan Menard reflected on the achievement.
"The last time BFA-St. Albans went to Patrick was in 1996, before I was born. So, that's huge," said Menard. "I don't think I've even processed it yet."
Menard also spoke of the incredible support of the BFA-St. Albans community.
"I told the boys that it was going to be so loud in the gym that they might not be able to hear me, but it just means everything to see the community's support for this program," said Menard.
"I'm so glad they get to see this tangible growth. I know the boys aren't ready for it to be over. So, we'll just keep doing our thing--one game at a time."
When it came to the game, the Bobwhites were ready for action, despite missing senior forward Seth Richards, who was unable to play due to illness.
The early minutes of the first quarter were intense as players dove and scrapped for the ball. Baskets by Liam Howrigan and Noah Earl got the Bobwhites on the board.
Will Hughes grabbed a defensive rebound, eventually kicking out to Gabe Howrigan, who sank a deep three to give the Bobwhites a five-point lead, but South Burlington chipped away as the quarter progressed.
Earl dished to Stygles, who slipped in a layup with 20 seconds on the clock to give the Bobwhites a 13-9 lead at the end of the first.
The teams traded the lead early in the second. However, patience and shot selection was the name of the game in the second quarter, and as the clock wound down, a South Burlington buzzer-beater narrowed the score to 23-21 Bobwhites at the end of the half.
South Burlington struck first in the third to pull ahead, but shortly after, Gabe Howrigan translated a turnover instigated by his brother Liam into a three to tie the game.
Deng Aguek hit a three to give the Wolves a six-point lead roughly four minutes into the third, and from there, South Burlington began working the defensive boards, capitalizing on several, and eventually scoring 22 points while holding the Bobwhites to 11.
Earl dished to Stygles for two, but another Wolves' three and a turnover put South Burlington nine points ahead with less than a minute left in the third.
Liam Howrigan and Earl tacked on free throws late, but the Wolves left the quarter with a 43-34 lead.
The Bobwhites had eight minutes to right the ship, which they did, thanks to timely shots and good defense. After being outscored in the third, BFA-St. Albans held South Burlington to three points while scoring 12.
Liam Howrigan was back on the line in the first minute of the fourth, going two for two to chip into the Wolves' lead.
He struck again, going coast to coast and hitting a mid-range jumper. Then, Gabe Howrigan drove fearlessly through heavy traffic to land a layup and bring the Bobwhites within three points of South Burlington midway through the fourth.
Liam Howrigan drove to the basket again, hitting his mark and pulling the Bobwhites within one with three minutes remaining. South Burlington answered, but the Bobwhites weren't dismayed. With 1:30 on the clock, Liam Howrigan hit another bucket, narrowing the Wolves' lead to 45-44.
Gabe Howrigan got in on the action, stripping the ball from a South Burlington opponent; Will Hughes got the ball to Stygles, who hit a bucket down low.
The Bobwhites took the lead late, but South Burlington worked the tie, sending the game into overtime.
Stygles started the Bobwhites' offense in the second with a layup, and Earl followed up with a bucket to give the Bobwhites a quick four-point lead. However, South Burlington's Andre Bouffard answered with a basket, keeping the home team close.
BFA went into the bonus in the extra frame, and Liam Howrigan went to the line twice, going one for two to maintain the Bobwhites' slender lead.
Aguek breathed life and hope into the Wolves' offense, hitting a deep three with 20 seconds on the clock. Liam Howrigan drew a foul with 17 seconds remaining, and while the Wolves managed to get a shot off in the game's final possession, it went wide.
Celebrations ensued as the buzzer sounded, and the crowd went wild.
After the game, Menard complimented the Bobwhites on their resilience.
"Seth's been averaging 23 points for us, and for Gabe and Liam Howrigan to step up like they did, and for Justin Munger to come in and get the minutes he did, and for Reed Stygles to step up and finish in the paint like he did--it was a true team effort," said Menard.
"I couldn't write up a better story. We keep getting hit with adversity, and we keep hitting back; that's what it's about."
Several Bobwhite players reacted to the win.
Liam Howrigan: "We've dealt with a lot of man-down situations this year, and it's just the next man up mentality. We wanted this. It's been a dream of mine to go to Patrick, and I can't wait."
Gabe Howrigan: "Coach (Shawn) Earl prepped me before practice, and I'm just happy this wasn't our last game. Sharing this game with my brother (Liam) was a special moment, and I wouldn't have it any other way."
James Harrison: "I've been there every step of the way with these guys since we were in the sixth grade, and whether I'm on the court or not, as long as we're winning and having fun, that's all that matters. There's not a group of guys I'd rather make a run to the championship with."
Reed Stygles: "I knew I had a big spot to fill, but it wasn't just; everyone chipped away and filled the spot."
Seth Richards: "I knew these guys could do it, even without me, and it was so good to see them get it done tonight."
Scoring leaders: Liam Howrigan led the Bobwhites with 17 points, Gabe Howrigan had 15, Reed Stygles had 12, and Noah Earl had nine. Deng Aguek led South Burlington with 29, and Ryan Sweet had 10.
