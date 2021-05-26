The Bobwhites traveled to MMU on Tuesday, earning a commanding 9-1 win over the Cougars. BFA tallied two runs in the first inning, three in the third, three in the fifth, and a single run in the seventh. MMU scored their only run in the bottom of the seventh.
BFA offense: Matt Gonyeau had 3 hits, and Aiden Savoy had 2. Christian Vallee, Joe Nachaczewski, Noah Place, Christopher Mulheron, Charlie Yates, and Isaac Gratton each had a hit.
BFA pitching: Matt Gonyeau threwe 6.2 innings giving up 3 hits, 1 run, walking 5, and striking out 4; Peyton Graham closed out the game for the Bobwhites.
Thank you, Vickie Gratton for sending us these photos from the road!
