ENOSBURG - The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites earned a 3-0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-18) win over the Enosburg Hornets in the teams' second meeting of the season.
After the match, Nick Galuszka and Andrew Yates spoke about the match.
"It's a quick ride, which is always nice, and when you're this close, you've got fans and families from both sides," said Yates.
Yates also enjoyed the Bobwhites' play on the court.
"Effort correlates with energy on our team," said Yates, "and we had a lot of energy. That brought up the whole team."
Galuszka, a setter, who just returned from an injury, was glad to be back on the court with his teammates.
"I'm really excited to be back. Setting is really fun because a lot of the first hits come back to you, and you need to be ready," said Galuszka. "When you get an assist, there's nothing better than watching your teammate slam the ball for a kill and knowing you had a big part of that."
Galuszka has goals for the next portion of the season: "We're getting better every day, and if we can get some wins coming in and get a good playoff position, I think we've got a really good future."
Bobwhite head coach Tristan Menard was pleased with the improvement the team has made since the last time they faced the Hornets.
"We've worked on middle hitting; the first time we matched up with these guys we got the win, but we had a lot of errors on our side. This time around, we cleaned that up a lot," said Menard.
"Devyn Gleason loves to attack the ball, so we tried to serve him a little bit and make him take the first hit to mess up with his approach and take him out of that aspect, which I think we saw some success with."
With a month of the season in the rearview, Menard and the Bobwhites know they've still got room to improve.
"The first month we were focused on fundamentals. We turned the corner at Mount Mansfield last week, and that's where we knew we could get into the some more in-depth stuff," said Menard.
"I also think we've found some consistency. Nick's back as our setter, and guys are in the spots we want them to be in. We'll continue to grow and execute, and we'll hope to see that translate into some wins."
Enosburg coach Calleen Ferris
"They're a really positive group of guys; they've been super welcoming and we have really good open communication. That allows us to function well and communicate what we need, which allows us to sell out and play our best game," said Ferris.
"Our setters have come really far. It's the first year setting for both of them, and it's the hardest part of volleyball because you have to know every hitter --what they need to set up the play--and their sets were super good today."
Bobwhite stat leaders
Nick Galuszka: 15 assists, one ace, and three x-serve
Seth Richards: nine kills, two blocks, one ace, and one x-serve
