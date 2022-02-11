The BFA St. Albans Bobwhites traveled to Essex on Thursday, Feb. 10, pulling ahead in the fourth quarter to secure the 46-41 win over the Hornets.
The teams left the first quarter with the Bobwhites holding a 15-2 lead; Liam Howrigan scored five points for the Bobwhites in the first quarter. In the second, the Bobwhites were led by Noah Earl, who dropped five points. The Hornets' offense began to come to life, tacking on 13 points in the quarter. The teams left for the halftime break, BFA St. Albans holding the 21-15 point lead.
In the third quarter, the Hornets outscored the Bobwhites by 10 points as six Hornets combined for 18 points; they also took the lead. Thomas Demar led the Hornets' rally in the fourth, as BFA St. Albans added 11 points, outscoring the Hornets, and earning the five point Metro victory.
Thomas Demar led the Bobwhites with 11 points.
